Porsche 911 Manual vs. PDK Comparison Goes Deep, Ends with a Drag Race

Well, we've brought along a comparison that might help you make up your mind. This is a 991.2 battle, so the latest improvements delivered by Zuffenhausen engineers are showcased.More importantly, we're talking about a down-to-Earth approach, one that involves a manual tranny Carrera 4S and a PDK Carrera, models that belong to the best-selling part of the Neunelfer line-up.The adventure comes from YouTuber Nick Murray, who seems to have turned into a full-time Porsche vlogger, as the man constantly uses his Neunelfer to deliver all sorts of stunts, from more serious pieces like the one seen here, to " handbrake turn " adventures that will give you the giggles.When it comes to the rear-engined layout of the 911 , both camps will have arguments to lure one in. For instance, manual advocates are going to tell you that, since you go for a Neunelfer, you might as well follow the driving involvement path all the way. Then again, PDK fans might just say that letting the car handle the shifts means you get to fully concentrate on playing with the weight bias.Behind this battle, we find plenty of daily driving aspects or quirks and this is where the comparo in the piece of footage below steps in, with Nick talking about the little details of each transmission choice.Of course, with the 991.2 GT3 bringing back the manual to the GT Division side of the Neunelfer line-up and Porsche currently working on what is probably the manual-friendly 911 Sport Classic , this Porschephille civil war also has a more expensive side. But this is another story for another time.