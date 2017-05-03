autoevolution

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S with a Surprise

 
3 May 2017, 14:38 UTC
by
If you happen to find yourself behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, you don't have too many things to worry about. However, a Porsche 911 Turbo S might just be one of them.
To illustrate the point made above, we've brought along a piece of footage showcasing a drag race between the hairstyling Aventador, an LP700-4 model, and a 991.2 Turbo S.

The two Volkswagen Group jewels go at it on an airfield in Sweden and each of the supercars carry a passenger, with those riding shotgun acting as camera guys.

If we look at the power to weight ratio of the supercars, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine packs a clear advantage, despite the extra weight brought by the Roadster configuration. To be more precise, the Raging Bull packs 2.7 kg per pony, while the Porscha burdens each of its horses with 3 kilos.

Nevertheless, checking out the best quarter-mile times recorded by the two during real-world tests, we notice that both the Zuffenhausen animal and the Italian exotic need 10.5 seconds to cover the 1,320 feet sprint.

And, while hooners seen here went for a rolling start, the fact that both supercars are gifted with all-wheel-drive means that none of them was disadvantaged by the move.

It's worth noting that, according to the YouTuber behind this clip, the driver of the Aventador didn't turn to the Lamborghini's maximum attack mode, with the guy behind the wheel of the Aventador Roadster steering clear of the Corsa mode.

To make sure the results of the sprinting battle are relevant, the drivers engaged in two races, so you can get a clear picture of the fight.

Unfortunately, the aural side of this brawl is less than ideal, since the twin-turbo boxer bearer, not the naturally aspirated V12 bearer, was used to capture the footage you can find here.

