2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Demonstrates Savage "Gen 2" Sound in 0-155 MPH Sprint

 
3 May 2017
by
Straight line sprinting wasn't the top priority for the Zuffenhausen engineers that designed the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 and yet the GT Division animal is ready to deliver delicious straight-line runs.
You can get a sample of the 2018 GT3's acceleration brilliance in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows the Neunelfer going from standstill to 155 mph (make that 250 km/h).

In all its naturally aspirated might, the rear-engined machine delivers a delicious Launch Control stunt, with the speedometer's ascension being enough to give one an adrenaline rush.

Once the 60 mph (97 km/h) sprint is left behind, which happens in 3.2 seconds for the PDK models and 3.8 seconds for the manual cars, the needle keeps climbing like crazy.

Then there's the voice of the thing. As any Porschephille will notice, the Gen 2 soundtrack is spicier than the one of the car it replaces. And you can take this as a sign of the revolution that has taken place inside the engine compartment of the contraption.

The new 4.0-liter flat-six boxer can almost be considered a heart transplant involving the GT3 Cup racecar as a donor. And the melange involving 500 hp, 347 lb-ft and a 9,000 rpm redline is just a part of the equation. The list of other tech goodies involves aspects such as a reduced internal resistance, which comes from a mix between a fixed valvetrain and a redesigned lubrication system.

Since we're discussing the GT3 badge, we have to mention the track performance of the thing. As we mentioned earlier today, the 991.2 GT3 has already proven that it can top the 991 GT3 RS on the latter's favorite playground.

And while we don't have the new GT3's Nurburgring number yet (the Rennsport Neunelfer is a 7:20 machine), the newcomer has already shown its dominance on the Anglesey track.

