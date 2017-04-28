McLaren P1 LM Laps Nurburgring with Flying Sparks, Aiming For The Record?

The Nurburgring season only kicked off last month, but the infamous circuit is now flooded with all sorts of test cars that turn the industry days into a memorable spectacle. And the latest event of the sort involves the quickest McLaren road car (barely) to date, namely the P1 LM.





An example of the ultimate P1 was caught on camera while being hooned on the Green Hell during the industry pool event held on Thursday, April 27.Even for an untrained eye, it's obvious that the hybrid hypercar is taken to the absolute limit - the belly of the beast even touches the Ring asphalt at a certain point, with flying sparks making us think of all the white-knuckle races the track has housed over the years.The first thing that comes to mind is that Woking is aiming for a new Nurburgring production car record, but there's no official word on the matter.Heck, the Nordschleife record wouldn't even be the first trophy in the LM's cabinet. We'll remind you that the hybrid beast became the quickest number plate contraption around at the Goodwood Hillclimb last summer.The 1,000LM managed to beat the standard P1, if we may call it so, by no less than 3 seconds, on a course that's just 1.12 miles long. So yes, the British missile has what it takes to steal the Lamborghini Huracan Performante 's 6:52 glory.After all, the P1 LM is just as much of a racecar as it is a road car. The tale of the car starts with McLaren building the GTR track-confined incarnation of the P1. Subsequently, McLaren 's old-time Le Mans partner Lanzante Motorsport came up with a street-legal pack for the GTR, while McLaren finally topped that with the LM (for instance, the LM delivers a whopping 40 percent more downforce compared to the already-bonkers GTR).Woking has only built six incarnations of the P1 LM, so you'd better take a good look at the low-altitude flight in the clip below, as you might not get too see the velocity animal in action all that often.