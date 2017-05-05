BMW X2 Prototype Looks Production-Ready on Nurburgring, Gets Driven Hard

Last fall saw BMW sweeping crossover fans off their feet with the gorgeous Concept X2 and we are now approaching the debut of the production compact SAC (Sports Activity Coupe). Those seeking proof that the 2018 BMW X2 is nearly ready for its unveiling need to look no further than the prototypes doing their thing on the Nurburgring.





Since the X6 and the X4 have already paved the way for the sloping roofline treatment, we already know what to expect from the X2 in terms of the driving experience, which won't be too different from what the X1 has to offer.The newcomer rides on the UKL-based platform that has already proved itself by underpinning the X1, 2 Series Active Tourer, 2 Series Grand Tourer, as well as multiple MINIs. Keep in mind that the German engineers are also working on the UKL-based next-gen 1 Series, which will mark a departure from the now-traditional RWD nature of the entry-level Bimmer.Under the hood, we'll find BMW's familiar turbocharged three- and four-cylinder mills. However, while the Old Continent line-up will offer the full list of engines, the X2 should follow the X1 single-unit US market strategy. This means American customer will only be able to get the SAC in 228 hp (231 PS) 28i trim.The gearbox choices will include a six-speed manual, as well as an eight-speed automatic featuring paddle shifters, with the latter being supplied by Aisin.The X2 is just a pillar of the Bavarian automaker's X series reinforcement plan, which involves a wide pallette of prototypes that are currently being put through their paces. The X2 will land as a 2018 model and we can say the same about most of the other high-riding Bimmers that are currently being tested.Moving forward in the alphanumerical order of the badges, we'll mention the 2018 X3 , which should debut around the same time as the X2, namely this fall. Then we have the second-gen X4, which could be a 2019MY proposal - we've shown you the first spyshots of the SAC earlier this week.The 2018 X5 comes next, with the all-new CLAR platform of the fourth-generation allowing it to replace the current generation model ahead of time (the F15 X5 came to the world in 2013).As for the eagerly anticipated X7 , the crossover range-topper prototypes have been spied on tons of occasions and yet it's too early to know if the full-size BMW will land as a 2018 or as a 2019 model.