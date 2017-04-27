autoevolution

2018 BMW X5 Prototype Shows Up in Copenhagen, Engineers Film Spy Shooters Too

 
BMW is almost ready to introduce the third generation of the X5, the model that kickstarted the automaker's SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) back in 1999.
With the current incarnation of the high-riding Bimmer, which came around in 2013, riding on a modified version of its predecessor's platform, it's only normal for the newcomer to slash its way into the usual eight-year production cycle.

The prototype you'll be able to see in the piece of footage below has been spied on the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark. Amusingly, the engineers inside the test car got their fair share of spotting, as they filmed the spy shooters too.

Underneath the vehicle, we'll find BMW's CLAR architecture, which has spread from the 2016 7 Series to the 2017 5 Series and will underpin most of the company's vehicles, from the 3 Series up - here's a piece of spy footage showing the 2019 BMW 3 Series doing its thing on the Green Hell.

Truth be told, the X5 you can currently find in a showroom has strayed from the engaging driving experience path that was originally promissed by the formula. As such, the upcoming G05 model should deliver a more composed mix, for instance losing the nose-heavy feeling. These expected transformations are backed up by the platform's intensive use of aluminum and CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer).

Aside from introducing a diet and boosting torsional rigidity, the architecture will also allow the rear passengers to enjoy even more space.

An important powertrain change will see the 35i models turning into 40i machines, following the trend set by other vehicles in the BMW line-up. Diesel lovers will be treated with new B-family motors, including the twin-turbo 25d and the B57-powered 30d and 40d.

The Bavarian automaker is set to introduce the new X5 by the end of the year and we're expecting the SAV to land as a 2018 model.

