BMW Unveils The M550d xDrive, a 400 HP Quad-Turbo Executive Car Fit For a Family

BMW has launched a new generation of the M550d, which is the company’s most powerful diesel 5 Series ever. Some see this car as an alternative to the M5.
It benefits from the world’s most powerful production six-cylinder diesel engine ever used in a car, which develops 400 HP and 760 Nm (560 lb-ft). That motor is the world's first quad-turbo diesel, mind you.

The unit comes standard with an eight-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels through the permanent xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The latter comes with a configuration that favors the rear wheels until they lose grip.

BMW has decided to fit Integral Active Steering as standard, along with an M sports suspension. Clients also get the M aerodynamic pack, a sporty exhaust system with twin tailpipes, and the M sports braking system. You can spot the latter due to its blue metallic finish on the calipers, complete with the M logo.

Other distinguishing features on the exterior include multiple elements painted in “Cerium Grey.” We are referring to ornaments placed in the bumpers, side air breathers, the grille frame of the radiator, and a set of exterior mirror housings.

The Double Spoke 664 M rims, which have a diameter of 19 inches front and rear, also have the distinct shade mentioned above.

While BMW has provisional specifications for the M550d, the company has announced that the sedan model has an average combined fuel consumption of 5.9 liters/100 kilometers. The Touring version sips a bit more fuel, with an average of 6.2 liters for every 100 km.

Peak output is reached at 4,400 rpm, while maximum torque is reached at 2,000 rpm. All that torque is continuously available up until 3,000 rpm. At 1,000 rpm, slightly about idle, this engine produces 450 Nm (331 lb-Ft).

Power was improved over the previous unit by five percent, while maximum torque has also been increased. Fuel economy has been enhanced by 11%. The performance hike was achieved with the addition of a fourth turbocharger, which enables a different configuration for multi-stage operation.

Top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 km/h), like most of the German models from the premium trio. Acceleration times are impressive: 4.4 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) for the sedan, and 4.6 seconds for the Touring.
