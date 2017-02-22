BMW M550d Expected To Return In 2017 With Quad Turbo Diesel Engine

BMW
revealed the G30 5 Series
in the fall of 2016, but a few versions of that model will be released at a later date.
One of those versions is the M5, and the other is the M550d. The latter is what BMW describes as an “M Performance” model, and it is expected to offer an inline-six cylinder diesel engine.
The Bavarian brand updated that powerplant last year, and it offers more power and extra torque thanks to the addition of a supplementary turbocharger.
In the case of the 750d
, that unit offers 400 HP
and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft). The peak torque is delivered between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm, while the maximum output is available between 4,000 and 4,400 rpm. Thanks to the smaller weight of the G30 5 Series, the M550d should be faster than the previous generation of this model, and it will also be quicker than its bigger brother, the 750d.
Another characteristic of the most powerful diesel six-cylinder engine in the world is that it offers 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque at just 1,000 rpm. In a dedicated article
, we explained that BMW employed two smaller turbochargers and two big ones to enable improved throttle response for this unit, while reducing its fuel consumption by about five percent when compared to its predecessor.
BMW says that the 750d xDrive can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.6 seconds, and its top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 km/h).
The G30 M550d is expected to have the same uppermost limit because of the “gentleman’s agreement” between the German premium trio, but the acceleration time is expected to drop slightly.
According to the Germans at Bimmertoday
, the G30 BMW 5 Series M550d will be released this year. The engine is supposed to remain unchanged from the 750d, and the eight-speed automatic gearbox from ZF is also carried over from the flagship model
.