2017 BMW 5 Series Gets Tested by EuroNCAP, It Scored Five Stars

BMW
’s executive E-segment model, the 5 Series
, was evaluated this year by the EuroNCAP
. The German model was praised for its behavior in the event of a crash.
According to the representatives of the independent safety
testing organization, the 5 Series “particularly impressed” in the pedestrian protection department thanks to its standard fit of the “Person Warning” system, along with its active hood. The German model did a good job in the rest of the tests
, and it scored a five out of five-star final score.
Adult protection was graded at 91% of all available points, while child occupant safety reached 85%. Pedestrian safety was evaluated at 81%, while the level of safety assist equipment was valued at 59%.
The latter is not as high as one would expect from a car of this segment, but the rating is offered for the optional equipment that is estimated to reach all G30 5 Series
models sold in Europe, not just those specced with generosity.
In the frontal offset deformable barrier impact, the level of protection for the driver’s knees and torso was deemed as “Adequate,” and so was the passenger’s chest. However, the level of protection for the driver’s thighs was ranked as “Weak.” Perhaps they should not have skipped leg day.
Whiplash protection was good for the necks of the front and rear occupants, and so was the one provided in a side impact with a car. A side impact with a pole provided “Adequate” protection for the torso. The full frontal impact test had “Marginal” protection for the chest of the rear passengers, “Marginal” for the driver’s neck, and “Adequate” for the thighs of the same mannequin.
The last grades were given because of an incorrect deployment of the knee airbag in the full-width test, which led to penalties for the body region in both frontal impact tests
.
Dummy readings for both legs were “Good,” EuroNCAP says, but they still had to apply penalties for the unsatisfactory deployment of the knee bag. BMW
stated that the airbag deployment seen in EuroNCAP’s test was “anomalous,” and that this had not been observed in their development tests.