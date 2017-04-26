2018 BMW X5 Spied Testing at the Nurburgring, Being Driven on the Limit

BMW
’s X5 is set to get a new generation, and the brand seems focused on making it better at driving in a sporty regime than its predecessor.
The SAV
was already one of the best handling models in its class, but the footage we received from the Nurburgring
shows that the bar has been set to another level.
Both our collaborators in the field of spyshots have sent us images on the upcoming SAV, and the prototype seemed to be driven on the limit of grip. Most examples of the 2018 X5 will probably never see a racetrack, and all of the tests done on snow
will probably never be replicated by users in real life.
However, it is nice to see that an automaker, just like its rivals, goes through all of the possible steps in developing a new car to ensure that it will handle right when it drives on a track or unpaved roads.
We know that the X5 will grow
while also shedding weight, and this will happen thanks to its new platform, dubbed CLAR. In spite of the increase in dimensions, BMW already has an even bigger SUV
on its table, the X7, which has already been spotted while testing
on the Green Hell.
The upcoming X5
will bear the G05 codename
, and it will benefit from improved engines and transmissions, along with an overhauled interior. Its M version
is set to remain available, and the same is expected from the M50d model in Europe.
It looks like the Bavarian brand has not forgotten about the entire “Ultimate Driving Machine” slogan, even if it sells copious numbers of SUVs these days.
Fortunately, customers will benefit from all of these tests, as the X5 and X7 will be ready for a dynamic driving style if desired, but will offer a comfortable ride for all the other trips. Hopefully, the described characteristics will be blended in appropriate proportions.