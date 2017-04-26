autoevolution

BMW Recalls 2017-2018 M760Li For Possible Oil Leak Issue, No Accidents Reported

 
26 Apr 2017
BMW’s flagship sedan, the 7 Series, will be recalled in the USA to tackle with a potential issue that may affect its most expensive version.
The M760Li xDrive, which is the priciest BMW you can buy new today, is targeted by a recall campaign in the USA. Only 97 units will have to be called back to the dealer, and all will be examined to discern if they are affected by the situation.

As Consumer Affairs notes, the problem lies in the lines that send oil to its dedicated cooler, which could leak. The resulting problem could lead to oil reaching the front brake discs, which may result in increased braking distance and a high risk of accidents. The oil leak could also lead to engine damage if it is ignored.

Apparently, the affected cars were made between May 10, 2016, and March 23, 2017. The problem comes from a supplier who did not correctly perform a fold on a sleeve of the oil cooler.

Owners of the 2017 and 2018 BMW 760Li xDrive models will be notified, and they will be asked to take the cars to their preferred dealers to get an inspection. If any potential fault is observed, the lines will be replaced free of charge for the consumer.

BMW has no knowledge of any accident or injury caused by the problem, but has learned about the issue from the field. This recall campaign is expected to start on the first day of June, and it should be over as soon as all 97 owners take the time to send their cars to the dealer.

The M760Li is the first 7 Series in BMW’s history that bears the M Performance name. It comes with a twin-turbo V12 engine that delivers 610 HP and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). The xDrive all-wheel-drive is standard, and sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) is achieved in 3.7 seconds.
