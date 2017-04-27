2018 BMW 440i M Sport Coupe Gets New Launch Photos and Videos

After what seems like a long wait, BMW
is ready to launch the mid-life facelift of the entire 4 Series family, and there are new photos and videos to celebrate. We'll start with the Coupe, which is being shown in M Sport guise with the 440i powertrain.
The 4 Series is the car most people imagine when mentioning a "BMW coupe." Heck, it might even be the stereotype for the "German coupe." But for 2018, they've changed very little.
As before, the 4er Coupe
uses the same platform as the 3 Series sedan but boasts a lower stance and wider tracks for superior handling. However, it's not a major seller, with around 400,000 units shifted since the new F32 generation came out in 2013.
We want to emphasize the beauty of the car in the press photos. Even though most of the design is old, it still has classic BMW muscularity. For 2018, we have a new headlight signature which has already been seen on the M models.
All models will come standard with LED headlights, but adaptive ones cost extra. BMW says it's updated the front and rear fascias of the car. But we checked, and the M Sport package is the same as before down to the minute of mesh details. Elsewhere in the range, the changes are visible, with the Luxury Line, for example. On the color front, there's Snapper Rocks Blue
, which works perfectly against the white backdrop of your favorite ski resort.
The new 440i model seen here is the successor to the 435i. This updated inline-6 turbo is codenamed B58 and is rated at 320 hp/326 PS with 0 to 100 km/h sprints taking 5 seconds or less, depending on the model. About the only thing we don't like is the price, which can go as high as €57,650 with xDrive. Check out the official configurator
and tell us which 4 Series you would pick.