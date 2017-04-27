Tesla To Double Worldwide Supercharger Network This Year

Tesla
has big plans in 2017, and they go further than simply launching the Model 3
, its first mass-market model.
The plan is to expand the Supercharger network
as soon as possible, so that its clients will never have to wait to charge
their cars. Tesla explains that the best and most convenient option for charging one of its cars remains to plug it in overnight at your house, but the automaker understands that this is not possible for all of its customers.
Furthermore, the Supercharger network in the USA enables traveling on long distances with electric vehicles, which was something that was not easy to do before Tesla activated its coast-to-coast network.
The company wants to build on that, and this involves adding more connections to current stations, as well as expanding the availability of destination plugs.
The term destination charger means one or more sockets installed at a hotel or restaurant where Tesla clients might go on their trips. They are not as fast as the ones in the official network.
Each EV would get charged at the plug, enabling the continuation of the journey once the customer leaves the establishment. In a hotel, for example, a valet could move the vehicles once they are done charging
, if other cars require the use of the connection, but it is best to have at least two of these chargers if you install them.
Since 2012, Tesla installed 5,400 Superchargers and over 9,000 destination sockets. Those figures do not include the home chargers fitted to most of the company’s clients.
This year has begun with a global network of over 5,000 Superchargers, but Tesla wants to end it with about 10,000 of these stations.
Furthermore, the American EV maker also wants to have 15,000 destination connectors across the world. Those will enable more owners to go on road trips, and the hotels that get those facilities have a shot at attracting more customers.
According to a press release published on the company’s blog, Tesla will fit about 1,000 dedicated sockets in California alone, and its North American network of plugs will increase by 150%.
In case you were not aware, you cannot plug in an electric car on any regular socket on the exterior of your home, and extension cords are forbidden. Instead, you need a connection that has a higher-power fuse, and a dedicated channel in the building' electrical panel is preferred.