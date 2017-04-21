Several Tesla Owners Sue Company Over Autopilot Software, Claim It Is Defective

A group of three Tesla
owners has sued the automaker in a class-action lawsuit regarding the Autopilot system.
According to the filing (PDF below), the three plaintiffs claim that the Autopilot system is not as Tesla advertises it on its website, and that the system is defective. They request compensation for themselves and others in similar situations from the automaker.
The plaintiffs have stated that their cars are dangerous because of Autopilot, and they have complained against their status of “beta testers of half-baked software
.”
The complaint has been registered in the U.S. District Court in San Jose, California, Bloomberg
informs, and it has the goal of obtaining class-action status for the owners of all Model S and Model X cars marketed in 2016 and 2017 in the USA.
If the three plaintiffs get their way, they will get about 47,000 customers involved, but there’s a chance that not that many people are unhappy with the system.
Tesla has already replied to the allegations, and company representatives have stated that the legal action is a “disingenuous attempt to secure attorney’s fees posing as a legitimate legal action
,” and the automaker motivates its claims by explaining that its accusers have misrepresented many facts.
The statement also said that the plaintiffs had an “inaccurate and sensationalistic view of our technology,” and that it is “exactly the kind of misinformation that threatens to harm consumer safety.”
Tesla has underlined the fact that the Autopilot system was a beta feature, but its critics have always complained about this policy. The legal action mentioned in this article is focused on the second-generation Autopilot system, which debuted last fall.
We must underline the fact that the electric vehicle brand has always told owners to keep at least one hand on the wheel at all times, and that its system does not take the responsibility of driving from the human behind the wheel.