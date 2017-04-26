autoevolution

Tesla Model S P100D "Racecar" with Stripped Interior, Drag Radials Loses 360 lbs

 
26 Apr 2017, 12:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Die-hard drag racing fans among you would better keep close track of what happens in the Tesla corner of the sprinting realm, as the Model S is getting closer and closer to receiving the kind of drag strip-destined mods that are considered normal when it comes to suck-squeeze-bang-blow contraptions.
At the moment, the most advanced effort in this aftermarket field comes from the Model S P100D in the piece of footage below.

Before we even start discussing the details of the Ludicrous+ wielder, allow us to point out that, according to the crew behind the car, none of the changes the team made have messed with the warranty.

Modded by the guys behind the aptly-named Tesla Racing Channel, this YouTube-famous Model S P100D started out in modded life by losing its frunk. However, instead of removing the just the liner (and the cabin mats), as Elon Musk had suggested, the vloggers gutted the interior altogether, trunk liner included.

Following an inspiring chat with YouTube commenters, the dashboard and a pair of aluminum racing seats are now the only major elements left in the cabin.

As for the work done outside the car, the factory wheel and tire package has made room for BBS rims, which come in 19x10-inch size, while being shod in Mickey Thompson drag radials (we're looking at 285-section rubber).

Following the said diet, the Model S P100D, which, by the way, is a no-option model, has lost 360 lbs and now tips the scales at 4,600 lbs.

While far from the 1,100 lbs weight loss of the Electric GT Championship P100D official racecar, the transformation of this amateur racer remains impressive.

And we can't wait to see the thing beating its 10.44s real-world 1/4-mile record - we'll be back with the prepped surface footage as soon as we get our hands on it.

Tesla Model S P100D Tesla Model S Tesla drag racing
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75