Tesla Model S P100D "Racecar" with Stripped Interior, Drag Radials Loses 360 lbs

At the moment, the most advanced effort in this aftermarket field comes from the Model S P100D in the piece of footage below.Before we even start discussing the details of the Ludicrous+ wielder, allow us to point out that, according to the crew behind the car, none of the changes the team made have messed with the warranty.Modded by the guys behind the aptly-named Tesla Racing Channel, this YouTube-famous Model S P100D started out in modded life by losing its frunk. However, instead of removing the just the liner (and the cabin mats), as Elon Musk had suggested, the vloggers gutted the interior altogether, trunk liner included.Following an inspiring chat with YouTube commenters, the dashboard and a pair of aluminum racing seats are now the only major elements left in the cabin.As for the work done outside the car, the factory wheel and tire package has made room for BBS rims, which come in 19x10-inch size, while being shod in Mickey Thompson drag radials (we're looking at 285-section rubber).Following the said diet, the Model S P100D, which, by the way, is a no-option model, has lost 360 lbs and now tips the scales at 4,600 lbs.While far from the 1,100 lbs weight loss of the Electric GT Championship P100D official racecar, the transformation of this amateur racer remains impressive.And we can't wait to see the thing beating its 10.44s real-world 1/4-mile record - we'll be back with the prepped surface footage as soon as we get our hands on it.