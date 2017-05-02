Second-Generation G02 BMW X4 Makes Spyshot Debut, Will Get X4 M Version

Ladies and gentlemen drivers you are now looking at the first spyshots of the second-generation BMW X4. And while the 2014 introduction of the current model might make it difficult to believe that the G02 model is already out there, testing, we'll remind you that the first reports talking about the Bavarians working on the crossover date back to 2015
.
The G02 X4 prototype was snapped while sharing a truck with other BMW and Mini test cars. Judging by the moderate camo on the vehicle, it looks like the model is in an advanced development stage.
Come to think of it, since we've spied the 2018 BMW X3
on so many occasions, it was only natural to see its sloping roofline brother coming out to play.
As is the case with the nearly-here G01 X3, the SAC (Sports Activity Coupe), will be underpinned by the CLAR architecture, which we've already seen at work on the 2016 7 Series and 2017 5 Series.
This means we'll be treated with a diet of around 100 kg (220 lbs), while an increase in torsional rigidity will being benefits on both the handling and coziness fronts.
It's no secret that the third incarnation of the BMW X3 will allow the compact crossover to become a proper M car for the first time and the X4 will follow suit.
Even though the G02 X4 will borrow the M3/M4
's twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, the SUV
-Coupe might be gifted with 500 ponies and that's because the competition already has output numbers starting with a "5". While the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and the Mercedes-AMG
GLC63 are already on the market, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR
is still completing its Nurburgring testing.
Those seeking warm thrills will be treated with the X4 M40i, whose B58 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six heart has already proved its abilities by bringing the 2017 M40i deep into M2 territory.
Hybrid propulsion fans should also be covered, as the German automaker is expected to introduced a gas-electric model dubbed X3 xDrive35e.
The G02 BMW X4 could make its debut within the next 12 months, but it's a bit early to know if we're looking at a 2018 or a 2019 model.
This is great news for BMW X fans, which are being assaulted with nearly-baked prototype sightings these days. The list of spied 2018 models includes the all-new X2
, X3 and the range-topping X7
.