At Least One Bentley Bentayga Derivate Is In The Pipeline

 
5 May 2017, 9:33 UTC ·
by
The Bentayga is a strange vehicle, but it’s a Bentley nonetheless. Yes, it may be based on a Volkswagen Group platform. Yes, you can have it with a thumpin’ great turbo diesel. And yes, a plug-in hybrid is also confirmed to arrive in due time. And yes, the twin-turbo W12 tower-of-power makes the Bentayga stupidly quick.
It comes as no surprise the Bentayga is flying off the shelf, even though it’s stupendously expensive for a full-size SUV. More to the point, the starting price is $229,100 for the U.S. model and £135,800 in its domestic market. It’s above and beyond Range Rover territory, but Bentley won’t stop here with the Bentayga.

There’s been plenty of talk about the British automaker’s future product line. While we’re more interested in seeing the EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept go into production as a sub-Continental GT sports car, there’s also gossip about a new sport utility vehicle.

Or even more, depending on who you ask. Not only is Bentley considering a baby Bentayga, but an all-electric SUV is also on the cards for 2020, possibly later. In an interview with Autocar, head honcho Wolfgang Durheimer added more fuel to the fire.

Quote: “Derivatives are important to us because you have to be the newest kid in town for customers.” Durheimer further added, “The customers that are buying in this market are keen to have the latest design out there.” The bottom line is, Bentley wants to create a Bentayga-based derivate, but nothing is certain just yet.

The cited publication is betting on either a coupe-ified version or an uber-SUV similar to what the GT3 R is to the Continental GT. All cards are on the table at the present moment, apparently. It’s hard to predict what the future holds for Bentley’s ultra-luxurious SUV range, but it won’t be long until the cat will be out of the bag.

As per Autocar, the derivate in question could become a reality by 2019, the year when the Bentayga is expected to receive a facelift.
