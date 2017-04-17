Immaculate Bentley R-Type Continental Is A Car Fit For 007

Old Bentleys
have that certain something about them. It’s not the smell of old money, nor the simple yet luxurious interiors, nor Bentley’s obsession with power and top speed. It’s the looks.
It’s no wonder Ian Fleming imagined James Bond driving a 4½-liter with a big supercharger in the first book, Casino Royale. But Hollywood has its own ways of adapting novels, and so, 007 relies on a Aston Martin DBS
in the movie.
Bond’s third and final Bentley in the novel series is an R-Type Continental
, which he used in Thunderball. Described as "the most selfish car in England,”
the R-Type Continental is a very exquisite breed. Only 2,323 were made until 1955, and one of them is this gorgeous Dark Green example here.
Shown to the press and prospective customers at the 1953 Geneva Salon, chassis number BC20A is the 19th R-Type Continental produced. Finished in right-hand drive, the car retains its original engine. More specifically, a 4.6L F-head inline-six that churns out no more than 148 horsepower (150 PS).
Acquired by its current owner in 2014, the car was brought back to the United Kingdom
from the United States
and had its internals thoroughly reconditioned. The extensive service amounted to £40,000 in work done to the engine, tranny, the clutch, brakes, and the suspension system.
Outfitted with plenty special-order equipment and equipped with lightweight adjustable seats, this bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful R-Type Continental is furthered by the full spats over the rear wheels. Thanks to them, the old-timer looks both aerodynamic and like a million bucks from the profile.
Speaking of money, RM Sotheby’s
doesn’t offer any estimate on chassis number BC20A, only a date and a location: May 27 at Villa Erba. Considering that a 1952 model was auctioned earlier in 2017 for $1,347,500 by exactly the same auction company, you’re looking at quite an expensive machine. But boy, it’s so damn pretty that the hammer price doesn't even matter.