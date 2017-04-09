autoevolution

Bentley Launches Its New Furniture Collection, Prepare Your Mansion

 
Bentley has announced its presence at this year’s Salone Internazionale del Mobile, which is the furniture’s equivalent of an international car show.
The British brand will be presenting its new collection of luxury refinements for homes, which include various pieces of fine-crafted furniture.

This is the opportunity for some Bentley customers to have a sofa in one of their mansions that will match the interior of their automobile.

All of the elements in the collection are crafted in Italy by the finest employees available in this line of work. The idea of the Bentley Home 2017 Collection was to offer classic lines and subtle overtones in an elegant and luxurious package.

The lead designer of the collection is Carlo Colombo, and he has focused on proportions, forms, and balance when creating these works of art that can successfully be used in a home.

These elements use maple and eucalyptus wood to add a certain allure to their surfaces, all blended in with exceptional leather, as you could find in the company’s automobiles.

Evidently, the same applies to bespoke colors chosen by owners when configuring their cars, so you can see where this can go if you are an eccentric individual who does not have a problem with spending $ 7,490 for a table lamp.

A chair made by Bentley costs $9,520, while a four seat sofa is more expensive than your average compact car, with a price of $29,140. A more affordable sofa starts at $21,170, and the "Stamford" bed is just $13,370.

If you do not know where you could store your massive stacks of cash, you can buy a $45,000 Eastgate cabinet. Before closing its hand-crafted doors, you could relax and contemplate your well-off existence with a chaise longue, which starts at $17,380.

The values mentioned above do not include tax, and it is just a starting point for what can become a bespoke home. If you cannot afford it, then Bentley furniture might not be meant for you.
