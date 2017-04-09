autoevolution

Over 8,000 Uber and Lyft Drivers Fail Background Checks In Massachusetts

 
9 Apr 2017, 18:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Background checks are a troubling issue for ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, which have been previously accused of not being strict enough when vetting their drivers.
Both companies have been involved in various scandals regarding incidents that involved their drivers, and many people pointed the finger at the policies applied by the two firms that approved those individuals to offer ride-sharing services through their apps.

A new review made in Massachusetts, which analyzed the records of about 71,000 drivers in the state who were already accepted by Uber or Lyft had discovered that 11 percent of those people were not suitable for offering services of this type.

The Boston Globe reports that 8,206 drivers already approved by the two firms failed the state background checks because they had a few marks on their records.

Those incompatibilities range from violent crimes or sexual offenses to license suspensions. DUIs or reckless driving caused the latter suspensions.

In other words, both Uber and Lyft had approved people who had questionable stains on their records to drive for their businesses. Evidently, not all of those 8,206 people were criminals, but they were not suitable at the time for this line of work.

Massachusetts’ new system began checks in January, and its results were published earlier this week. The people who were found incompatible with the rules will not be allowed to make another application to join Uber or Lyft.

It is fair to note that the state looks back seven years for driving-related offenses and less serious violent actions that have reached the judicial system.

Sex offenses, DUIs, and violent crimes are searched through the entire record of an applicant. Some people felt that the system was too harsh on people, and Uber’s representatives feel the same way.

Meanwhile, Lyft’s spokespersons told the media that only “a small percentage of their drivers failed.” That is comparable to a restaurant informing diners that some employees do not wash their hands before handling their food, but only some do it, and it is not a habit.

A start-up company has launched a new ride-sharing operation that focuses on vetting and training its drivers before allowing them to drive others through their app. The app is called Safr, and it is currently available in Boston, but plans have been lined out to expand it across the USA.
Uber lyft Safr drivers USA Massachusetts self-driving cars
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78