Over 8,000 Uber and Lyft Drivers Fail Background Checks In Massachusetts

Background checks are a troubling issue for ride-sharing services like Uber
and Lyft
, which have been previously accused of not being strict enough when vetting their drivers.
Both companies have been involved in various scandals regarding incidents that involved their drivers, and many people pointed the finger at the policies applied by the two firms that approved those individuals to offer ride-sharing services through their apps.
A new review made in Massachusetts
, which analyzed the records of about 71,000 drivers in the state who were already accepted by Uber or Lyft had discovered that 11 percent of those people were not suitable for offering services of this type.
The Boston Globe
reports that 8,206 drivers already approved by the two firms failed the state background checks because they had a few marks on their records.
Those incompatibilities range from violent crimes or sexual offenses to license suspensions. DUIs or reckless driving caused the latter suspensions.
In other words, both Uber and Lyft had approved people who had questionable stains on their records to drive for their businesses. Evidently, not all of those 8,206 people were criminals, but they were not suitable at the time for this line of work.
Massachusetts’ new system began checks in January, and its results were published earlier this week. The people who were found incompatible with the rules will not be allowed to make another application to join Uber or Lyft.
It is fair to note that the state looks back seven years for driving-related offenses and less serious violent actions that have reached the judicial system.
Sex offenses, DUI
s, and violent crimes are searched through the entire record of an applicant. Some people felt that the system was too harsh on people, and Uber’s representatives feel the same way.
Meanwhile, Lyft’s spokespersons told the media that only “a small percentage of their drivers failed.” That is comparable to a restaurant informing diners that some employees do not wash their hands before handling their food, but only some do it, and it is not a habit.
A start-up company has launched a new ride-sharing operation that focuses on vetting and training its drivers before allowing them to drive others through their app. The app is called Safr, and it is currently available in Boston, but plans have been lined out to expand it across the USA
.