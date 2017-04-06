autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

A Female-Friendly Uber Alternative Launches In Boston, Look For Safr

 
6 Apr 2017, 9:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Hailing a taxi can be dangerous in some countries, and the same can be said for ride sharing in some places.
The modern world is full of people who have no problem in harming others, and getting in a car with a stranger in the hope that he or she will drive you to the desired destination can be considered a leap of faith.

Things get even more complicated when you are tired or intoxicated after a night in the city, and you just want to get home. We have all been there at a point in our lives, but not all of us have been in the same kind of danger.

It is no secret that it is more dangerous for a female to ride in a taxi, hitchhike, or use a ride-sharing service. The same applies when a person of this gender is a driver in one of these situations. These dangers should not exist in a healthy society, but we do not live in a normal world, and things must be done in that direction.

Until authorities figure out how to keep deviated individuals from driving other people in their cars under the shelter of a ride-sharing service or a taxi, a start-up company in Boston has a solution. They call it Safr, and it stands for “Safer,” as you have probably noticed as you were reading this.

The idea behind the ride-sharing start-up is to focus on background checks for the drivers, along with the option, for every user involved, to select the gender of rider or driver that will share a car with them, Curbed notes.

The latter might appear as gender-biased, but male users are welcome to enter the system as their female counterparts. Furthermore, the service plans to expand by allowing children to ride to and from school, for example, in a safe and friendly vehicle.

Safr plans to help woman drivers share their car with female users, if that is what they desire, in the hope that the service will be safer for all involved. The competitors of this service could have done this long ago, simply by introducing thorough vetting and background checks.

On top of this feature, the app has a built-in safety feature. It can call the service’s 24-Hour command service, call emergency services, or send a text message to a pre-assigned contact. Moreover, there’s no chance of confusing your passenger or driver because both of them get color-coded messages during pickups.

According to Joanna Humphrey Flynn, a PR and marketing manager for Safr, the average ride with their service costs about 10% more than an UberX, but this happens because their workforce is better paid, and they also focus more on training their drivers and vetting them. A comparison with Lyft fares or taxi fares has not been made by the representatives of Safr.
Safr ride sharing Uber USA ridesharing apps
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78