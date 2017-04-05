According to New Study, GM and Ford Are Now Leaders of Automated Driving Tech

Automated driving
technology is a topic that has been approached by many brands, but who is leading the field? The researchers at Navigant have made a study and ranked all of the brands that are implicated in the domain.
They made a graph that compares existing companies involved in self-driving car technology
, and rated them on execution and strategy. Ford and General Motors have been named the most advanced in the field.
Tesla is almost tied with the PSA Group, and it's on the same level with Delphi, an automotive supplier. Volvo, Autoliv, and Zenuity share the same spot, which is close or better than many competitors in strategy, but not as advanced in execution.
Meanwhile, ZF and Hyundai Motor Group seem to have done well concerning performance, but they did not achieve the same score as others in strategy, Navigant Research
's diagram explains.
Daimler and Renault-Nissan are the closest companies to the two American leaders named by the researchers behind this study. BMW, Waymo, and the Volkswagen Group are next in the "contenders" section.
The situation is different in the list of challengers, where Uber, Honda, Baidu, and nuTonomy fight for a better position. We should note that every brand present on the list has invested billions in the field
of self-driving vehicles, and it is evident that they will have driverless technology operational in just a few years.
They will have to adapt their technology to legislation, but the hardware and software that will allow automobiles to drive themselves
will be there by 2020, if not sooner.
Several companies on the list are already testing autonomous cars on public roads, and Tesla even let its clients experience SAE Level 3 autonomy through its Autopilot system.
The latter was presented as a Beta program, but the electric models from this marque could drive themselves in certain conditions as long as a human was paying attention to the road and was ready to step in at any time.