Bentley Bentayga vs. Continental GT V8 0-174 MPH Acceleration Battle Gets Tight

Now that the Bentley line-up involves a large bouquet of versions and editions, it's not too difficult to set up an acceleration battle that will keep viewers on their toes and this is precisely what we're here to deliver.





With the help of the piece of footage below, we can show you what happens when a Bentayga and a



Some like to call this the second best thing after a drag race, while others will simply enjoy the velocity number thrills delivered by the footage, which saw the driver enjoying the charms of the Autobahn.



The clip includes the specs of the two



In fact, while the Bentley SUV tips the scales at 5,379 lbs / 2,440 kg, the V8 incarnation of the automaker's Grand Tourer is only 319 lbs / 145 kg lighter.



Crewe engineers have developed a special ability for making the Continental GT conceal its weight, whether we're talking about sprinting or cornering.



And with the second generation of the Conti now being in an advanced development stage, the vehicle should be put on a moderate diet. Those of you who are willing to dig deeper into the matter should check out this



As for the Bentayga, the Brits are almost prepared to introduce the



And one of the best examples of such a situations involves the V8 incarnation of the Conti GT (don't call it an entry level model, okay?) and the Flying B brand's first high-riding model.With the help of the piece of footage below, we can show you what happens when a Bentayga and a Continental GT V8 are thrown at each other in what is a speedometer battle.Some like to call this the second best thing after a drag race, while others will simply enjoy the velocity number thrills delivered by the footage, which saw the driver enjoying the charms of the Autobahn.The clip includes the specs of the two Bentleys , with the most interesting numbers having to do with the scale footprint of the two. An untrained eye might expect the Continental GT and the Bentayga to be a world apart in terms of weight, but this is far from the truth.In fact, while the Bentleytips the scales at 5,379 lbs / 2,440 kg, the V8 incarnation of the automaker's Grand Tourer is only 319 lbs / 145 kg lighter.Crewe engineers have developed a special ability for making the Continental GT conceal its weight, whether we're talking about sprinting or cornering.And with the second generation of the Conti now being in an advanced development stage, the vehicle should be put on a moderate diet. Those of you who are willing to dig deeper into the matter should check out this spy story , which we delivered last month.As for the Bentayga, the Brits are almost prepared to introduce the Speed incarnation of the SUV and we can't wait to get our first look at the thing.