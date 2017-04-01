Bentley Plans Duster Rival To Have Best SUV In All Possible Aspects

autoevolution
Bentley has decided to expand its SUV offering into an unforeseen direction. Apparently, it all started with a ridiculous comparison that was published last December.
A French magazine, called Auto Moto, organized a comparison between Dacia’s Duster and Bentley’s Bentayga. It was all done in the name of good fun, but they managed to show the high points of both cars.

While the Bentayga is luxurious in ways that the Dacia would never be imagined, the Romanian SUV is incredibly capable in off-road.

The comparison does not end here, as the Duster is an affordable car, no matter how you look at it, while the Bentayga is the world’s most expensive SUV.

The two journalists decided to call it a draw between the Duster and the Bentayga, which was probably not pleasing for those who preferred the SUV from Crewe.

As you know, French humor is an entirely different species from British humor, and the people at Bentley’s headquarters were not as amused as they might have appeared in public when the video was published. Instead, they decided enough was enough, and they want to deal with the Duster once and for all.

Instead of buying Dacia from Renault altogether, as the Volkswagen Group could probably afford this, Bentley’s leaders decided to build a Duster rival. The goal is to achieve an automobile that is just as affordable, and at least as good as the Romanian SUV on unpaved roads.

Evidently, Bentley will add a touch of British class inside, which will come in the form of beautiful wood veneer, along with hand-stitched leather and other exquisite ornaments and accessories.

According to company officials, the Duster rival from Bentley is called Project 4.01, and it will be built in a limited series of just 401 units.

While this may lead to exaggerated exclusivity, even for Bentley, the company decided to cut its losses short, and to build just enough units to say that they have a product that can defeat the Duster in all aspects, even if it will not sell as many vehicles.

