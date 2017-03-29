autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Harry Metcalfe Drives Bentayga Bentayga to Geneva, Gets 20 MPG

 
29 Mar 2017, 17:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Most journalists fly economy when they go to the Geneva Motor Show. Switzerland is, after all, the most expensive place to check out new cars in Europe. But the former Evo boss Harry Metcalfe got himself a Bentley Bentayga for the journey there and back, with a little Alpine detour.
Harry knows a lot about the Range Rover, so we were curious to see how the Bentayga compares. In many regards, he says, it's a little better.

The first surprise of the video is the fuel economy, which is 20.9 mpg from the UK to Geneva. That might seem like a lot, but for massive SUV with a 12-cylinder engine, it's very good. Volkswagen stuffed a lot of fuel saving technology to make this 2.4-ton Goliath as frugal as possible. But a 4.0-liter diesel is already available if you're worried about your fuel bills.

The Bentayga is not that bulky when you consider the driver and a full tank are also taken into concern. But the Audi Q7 platform places the W12 6.0-liter engine right over the front axle, creating the understeer we associate with all quattro cars.

Metcalfe believes the Bentayga is supremely well insulated from the elements and rides even better than a Range Rover.

The design has been considered controversial ever since the EXP 9 F concept came out all those years ago. But Bentleys have always been flamboyant ever since the days of the Blowers that had a massive chrome grille. Strangely, the front is described as being its best angle, though we agree with Harry on the rear wiper looking like an afterthought.

Even though the platform and several major components are from Audi, you get a sense of great attention to detail as you are walked through the interior features. Sure, people think the Tesla Molde X is the car of the future, but the Bentayga is more anchored in the reality of a wealthy buyer.

We'll call him Metcalfe The Wise from now on - the trip he takes is over a week long, so the 25-minute video shows how his beard grows as well. Anyway, enjoy the experience only a few can afford.

Bentley Bentley Bentayga harry metcalfe
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BENTLEY Testdrives:

BENTLEY Mulsanne91
BENTLEY Continental GTC V890
BENTLEY Continental GT V890
BENTLEY Continental GT W12 89
BENTLEY Continental Flying Spur Speed 88
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2014 BENTLEY Flying Spur84