Harry Metcalfe Drives Bentayga Bentayga to Geneva, Gets 20 MPG

Most journalists fly economy when they go to the Geneva Motor Show. Switzerland is, after all, the most expensive place to check out new cars in Europe. But the former Evo boss Harry Metcalfe got himself a Bentley Bentayga for the journey there and back, with a little Alpine detour.





The first surprise of the video is the fuel economy, which is 20.9 mpg from the UK to Geneva. That might seem like a lot, but for massive SUV with a 12-cylinder engine, it's very good. Volkswagen stuffed a lot of fuel saving technology to make this 2.4-ton Goliath as frugal as possible. But a



The Bentayga is not that bulky when you consider the driver and a full tank are also taken into concern. But the Audi Q7 platform places the W12 6.0-liter engine right over the front axle, creating the understeer we associate with all quattro cars.







The design has been considered controversial ever since the EXP 9 F concept came out all those years ago. But Bentleys have always been flamboyant ever since the days of the Blowers that had a massive chrome grille. Strangely, the front is described as being its best angle, though we agree with Harry on the rear wiper looking like an afterthought.



Even though the platform and several major components are from Audi, you get a sense of great attention to detail as you are walked through the interior features. Sure, people think the Tesla Molde X is the car of the future, but the Bentayga is more anchored in the reality of a wealthy buyer.



We'll call him Metcalfe The Wise from now on - the trip he takes is over a week long, so the 25-minute video shows how his beard grows as well. Anyway, enjoy the experience only a few can afford.



