2018 Bentley Continental GT Spied Testing In Germany

 
21 Apr 2017, 9:50 UTC ·
by
The introduction of the Continental GT saw Bentley reach out to a different audience than what the marque stood in the 20th century. And to keep young patrons interested, the 2+2 luxobarge will reinvent itself a third time, with the debut expected in 2018.
The "current generation" of the Conti GT was unveiled seven years ago, so it’s hardly surprising Bentley is working overtime to deliver a successor sometime next year. A step in the right direction is the platform, with the Volkswagen Group deciding to replace the tried-and-tested D1 architecture with MSB.

Different backbone means different stance, and looking at this set of spy photos, the 2018 Continental GT sure looks more hunkered down than its predecessor. It also appears to be a bit wider. Then there’s the shape of the rear quarter windows, which now include a little kink. Overall, it seems as if the designers were briefed by the higher-ups to make the Conti GT sportier.

Influenced to some extent by the EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept that premiered at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, the third-generation model features a shorter wheelbase and shorter wheelbase, signs that handling dynamics are up to snuff. The change to MSB should also translate into a drop in curb weight.

Twin-turbocharged W12 and V8 engines will be the norm for the 2018 Bentley Continental GT, but the Crewe-based automaker has a compelling surprise in store for us. None other that head honcho Wolfgang Durheimer said that a plug-in hybrid is on the cards as well, packing a V6 engine.

Compared to the Bentayga, which can be had with a turbo diesel V8 for reasons I can’t get my head around not even today, the all-new Continental GT will stay faithful to high-octane gasoline. With a bit of luck, Bentley will reveal the newcomer at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March.
