2018 Bentley Continental GT Spied Testing In Germany

The "current generation" of the Conti GT was unveiled seven years ago, so it’s hardly surprising Bentley is working overtime to deliver a successor sometime next year. A step in the right direction is the platform, with the Volkswagen Group deciding to replace the tried-and-tested D1 architecture with MSB Different backbone means different stance, and looking at this set of spy photos , the 2018 Continental GT sure looks more hunkered down than its predecessor. It also appears to be a bit wider. Then there’s the shape of the rear quarter windows, which now include a little kink. Overall, it seems as if the designers were briefed by the higher-ups to make the Conti GT sportier.Influenced to some extent by the EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept that premiered at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, the third-generation model features a shorter wheelbase and shorter wheelbase, signs that handling dynamics are up to snuff. The change to MSB should also translate into a drop in curb weight.Twin-turbocharged W12 and V8 engines will be the norm for the 2018 Bentley Continental GT, but the Crewe-based automaker has a compelling surprise in store for us. None other that head honcho Wolfgang Durheimer said that a plug-in hybrid is on the cards as well, packing a V6 engine.Compared to the Bentayga, which can be had with a turbo diesel V8 for reasons I can’t get my head around not even today, the all-new Continental GT will stay faithful to high-octane gasoline. With a bit of luck, Bentley will reveal the newcomer at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March.