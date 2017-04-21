2018 Bentley Continental GT Spied Testing In Germany

The introduction of the Continental GT
saw Bentley reach out to a different audience than what the marque stood in the 20th century. And to keep young patrons interested, the 2+2 luxobarge will reinvent itself a third time, with the debut expected in 2018.
The "current generation" of the Conti GT was unveiled seven years ago, so it’s hardly surprising Bentley is working overtime to deliver a successor sometime next year. A step in the right direction is the platform, with the Volkswagen Group deciding to replace the tried-and-tested D1 architecture with MSB
.
Different backbone means different stance, and looking at this set of spy photos
, the 2018 Continental GT sure looks more hunkered down than its predecessor. It also appears to be a bit wider. Then there’s the shape of the rear quarter windows, which now include a little kink. Overall, it seems as if the designers were briefed by the higher-ups to make the Conti GT sportier.
Influenced to some extent by the EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept
that premiered at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, the third-generation model features a shorter wheelbase and shorter wheelbase, signs that handling dynamics are up to snuff. The change to MSB should also translate into a drop in curb weight.
Twin-turbocharged W12 and V8 engines will be the norm for the 2018 Bentley Continental GT, but the Crewe-based automaker has a compelling surprise in store for us. None other that head honcho Wolfgang Durheimer said that a plug-in hybrid
is on the cards as well, packing a V6
engine.
Compared to the Bentayga, which can be had with a turbo diesel V8 for reasons I can’t get my head around not even today, the all-new Continental GT will stay faithful to high-octane gasoline. With a bit of luck, Bentley
will reveal the newcomer at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March.