2018 Bentley Continental GT Spied Less Disguised During Winter Testing

When the current generation Continental GT came out at the 2003 Geneva Motor Show, it was seen by some as ugly. But through constant refinements, it now defines what an uber-luxury coupe should look like. The Brits are playing their ace card right off the bat with this all-new model, as there's nothing controversial or odd about its design.
There are no sharp design creases and pointy edges on this car, so the much-reduced camouflage can't hide that much. Ever since we first saw the GT prototype and throughout the Nurburgring testing phase, we've known that the styling is similar to the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept and, of course, the Bentayga as well.

Both the coupe and cabrio will be underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s MSB platform designed for large, rear- and all-wheel-drive cars with engines mounted up front. The new Porsche Panamera is already on the road and taking full advantage of the architecture. But the GT will have much more noticeable performance benefits.

VW Group is getting cheeky with model overlaps - Urus and RS Q8, Bentayga TDI and SQ7. Pretty soon, there's going to be a Panamera-sized 2-door coupe from Porsche stepping all over the Continental GT's toes.

The two might share several components and even engines. However, there's one thing they won't have in common, and that's the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine. Sure, the Mercedes-AMG S65 has over 600 horsepower as well but not with AWD accompanying it.

The W12 should be the only option at launch. That's what we see in these spy photos. However, the versions powered by Audi's V8 have been very popular in recent years. Bentley has a pool of technology it can jump into for the development of a lighter, more economical coupe.

All Bentley models will have plug-in hybrid versions. The ever-growing Chines market demands it.

Considering January saw the debut of the Continental GT Supersports, we believe there are at least six months left in the life of the current car. So a Geneva Motor Show debut is unlikely to happen. Look for an unveiling to happen during this fall's Frankfurt bonanza.
