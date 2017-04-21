autoevolution

British Couple Gets Their Mercedes Stolen With High-Tech Tools, They Have Video

 
A British couple that had cameras aimed at the driveway of their house filmed a team of thieves as it stole their car, and the footage was released in the hope of finding the culprits.
The heist targeted a Mercedes-Benz C220 d, which is not the most expensive car that you could steal, but several aspects of the situation raised a few questions.

Firstly, one of the culprits held a black bag near the wall of the house of the victims. which is believed to have contained a laptop along with equipment and software meant to hack the transmitter inside the keys of the vehicle.

Secondly, an HPI check was done for the car a few weeks before it was stolen. The inquiry we are referring was made to an online service that offers a history check for automobiles sold in the United Kingdom.

The ironic part of this is that the inquirer can see if the car was ever reported stolen, and that thieves are suspected of looking up this Mercedes-Benz on the web page.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple believes that the Keyless Go system of the vehicle was the weak coupling in the security chain, and that they have been targeted by thieves and monitored to find the optimal moment to strike. If you consider the vehicle history check, that might be the possibility.

The owners of the vehicle think that the device seen in the video near their house was used to enhance the signal of the car key to make the vehicle “feel” it has the owner with the key fob near it. From there, all the thieves had to do was to open the doors and start the engine using the dedicated button.

The couple told the media that Mercedes-Benz has been very helpful in attempting to find the car, but the German automaker told them that the tracker in the vehicle had been shut off.

Daimler’s premium brand has stated that its security systems are continually upgraded to protect against thieves, and the radio signal of the key fob can be deactivated with two clicks to prevent abuse.

