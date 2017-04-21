autoevolution

Wheels & Waves 2017 Show Sponsored By Indian Motorcycle

 
It was last year when Indian Motorcycle attended the Wheels & Waves festival, but now the motorcycle maker makes a return - this time as an official sponsoring partner.
Held at various locations near Biarritz, Wheels & Waves brings together art, action, surfing, and motorcycling over five-days from Wednesday 14th June to Sunday 18th.

There’s a flat track race, a ride to an art exhibition, a street race called Punk’s Peaks, and a weekend ride through the basque country. All combined with the amazing weather making for a perfect holiday in the area.

“For us, Wheels & Waves brings together all the elements that are important to Indian Motorcycle and our owners,” managing director for the brand in Europe, Grant Bester said. “Those elements being flat track racing, the art, the customization, but most of all, the sharing of experiences with like-minded owners and riders. We can’t wait to be there and go ride.”

On Wednesday, Indian will be racing three of its Scout Sixty Super Hooligans at the El Rollo flat track. They will be ridden by Roland Sands, Dimitri Coste (photographer and Indian brand ambassador) and Nik Heer (from the Young Guns).

Next, on Friday, the Young Guns will be entering their Scout custom sprint racer in the Punks Peak race, while on Saturday, Indian is inviting everyone to attend “The Ride” screening.

“We spent all year thinking about this event and rework it to always give surprises to the attendees,” organizer Vincent Prat said. “For this year, we are proud to host Indian Motorcycle as the main sponsor. Indian will race in the El Rollo flat-track and Punk’s Peak. We hope to offer an amazing show over the five days.”

Tickets are already available for €30 (pre-sale), which include a 5-day pass that grants you access to the Cite de l’Ocean village, the Artride III exhibition, visitor access to the Flat Track El Rollo as well as visitor access to the Punk’s Peak race.
