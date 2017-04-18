Like To Record Your Rides? GoPro Has A New Trade-In Program

If you’re a moto vlogger or simply like to record your rides, you should know that GoPro has a new trade-up program through which you can upgrade to the latest kit on a discount if you have an older model.





The trade-in program will be offered for a limited time for U.S. residents, so you should better hurry to apply. Yes, you can now get $100 off a new HERO5 Black or $50 off a HERO5 Session now if you give away any previous generation GoPro HERO action camera.To participate, you should visit the trade-up website, select the new camera of your choice, and follow the instructions to return your previous-generation GoPro. Upon receiving the returned camera, the company will process the discount and ship customers their new model.The old collected equipment will be recycled responsibly via zero landfill and recycling methods appropriate to material type.“Our Trade-Up Program allows us to introduce existing customers to the modern GoPro experience and prepare our community for the new software enhancements ahead,” CJ Prober, GoPro’s Chief Operating Officer said.The GoPro HERO5 Black and HERO5 Session, retailing for $399.99 and $299,99 respectively, are the first models to offer cloud-connection with GoPro Plus and seamless connection with Capture and Quick apps.In addition to connectivity and editing functionalities, the HERO5 action cameras come with other neat features like enhanced image stabilization, new capture perspectives, simplified controls, a built-in touch display (on the HERO5 Black), as well as an extended battery life.For better use as a helmet-mounted camera, GoPro didn’t forget to add hands-free voice control waterproofness capability without the need of the special, bulky, separate casing. In fact, you can submerge the camera down to 33 feet in water and is said to be ok.The trade-in program will be offered for a limited time for U.S. residents, so you should better hurry to apply.