2017 Chieftain Elite Range Topper Revealed by Indian

 
4 Apr 2017, 14:38 UTC ·
The just-released Indian Chieftain Limited might be cool, but the Elite here is even better as the motorcycle maker reimagined how a top-of-the-line cruiser should look like.
The new 2017 Chieftain Elite can be considered a masterpiece on wheels, and was specially made for those who want an ultra-exclusive Indian motorcycle that will turn heads.

“With Chieftain Elite we wanted to design the most-premium, feature-packed Chieftain that we could possibly imagine,” said Reid Wilson, Director of Marketing for Indian Motorcycle. “In the end, I think the bike exceeded even our own high expectations. It’s and absolute show stopper.”

The Chieftain Elite features a custom Fireglow Red Candy with Marble Accents paint scheme, completely done by hand in Indian Motorcycle’s facility located in Spearfish, South Dakota. The bike maker says it takes a small team over 25 hours to hand paint each bike, and no two models look the same.

As with the Limited, the Elite here has a 19-inch machined front rim and a cutback fender to expose its beauties. The headlight bezel has been colored to match the fairing, and the leather saddle has been made more streamlined than the standard model while being contrast stitched.

Moreover, instead of a standard headlight, the bike has a Pathfinder LED unit and driving lights. You’ll also benefit from a flared power windshield, billet aluminum floorboards, and a 200-Watt sound system with two speakers in the fairing and two in the saddlebags.

The Elite model wouldn’t have been complete without the industry-leading Ride Command 7-inch infotainment system, ABS, tire pressure monitoring system, keyless ignition, and remote locking luggage cases.

Power-wise, the Chieftain Elite comes with the same engine found on the standard and Limited models, but can be enhanced through optional features like a Stage 1 exhaust, high-flow air cleaner, and Stage 2 cams.
