New Motorcycle Radiator Cleaner From Liqui Moly

20 Apr 2017
Having problems with your bike’s cooling system (where applicable) sucks in many ways and you’ll find out how bad it is only when it will be too late. Luckily, you can avoid that if you take good care of it, and Liqui Moly just put out a new product to help with that.
Today’s radiators are highly cultivated systems that are very sensitive to impurities. Often, it is the water pump that dies out first, with dirt and deposits munching away from its blades and shaft seal until it’s not effective anymore or it stops rotating for good.

However, the cause of the problem is not resolved by simply replacing the water pump. It is only a matter of time before the dirt in the rest of the cooling fluid causes problems for the new pump too.

This is where Liqui Moly’s new cooling system cleaner comes into action. The product simply gets added to the cooling fluid, the radiator is switched on and the engine left to run.

The active ingredients will allegedly dissolve deposits, slime and dirt, and after 10 to 30 minutes, these will drain out together with the old coolant. All you have to do next is to rinse the system with clean water and top it back up with new fluid.

Same thing applies if you replace your radiator. That part might be the perfect nest for dirt and slime to live, but don’t forget that the rest of the cooling system has enough spots where these can form and thrive.

"This is as if you were to change for dinner, but not wash your hands. That's why it is so important to clean the cooling system every time the radiator is worked on,” Chief of Research and Development at Liqui Moly, David Kaiser recommends.

Oh, and if you want to keep your cooling system in good shape for long time, don’t use tap water instead of the distilled one. Also, don’t top it off only with water as it won’t be efficient. Always use dedicated coolant!
