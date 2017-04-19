autoevolution

Here Are Some Stylish Storage Pouches For Your Harley Tourer

 
Your enormous Harley-Davidson Tourer might come with hard cases, but where do you put small items you use frequently? A tank-bag would look stupid on such a luxo-barge, and a backpack isn’t that accessible or discrete. Luckily there are these small pouches you can attach to the dashboard.
These new Batwing Fairing Pouch Bags from Kuryakyn will help keep small essential items within easy reach and will suit any Harley-Davidson Electra Glide, Street Glide, and Tri-Glide made between 2014-2017.

The structurally formed Batwing Fairing Pouch Bag (P/N 5261) provides much-needed additional storage for wallets, cell phones, sunglasses or other items that require quick and easy access. Specifically designed with a compact profile, the three-pouch bag hugs the contours of the fairing and windscreen for maximum storage with a tailored custom fit.

High-strength magnetic closures on each pouch ensure secure storage and convenience when opening or closing the flaps. The main compartment also features an internal zippered storage pocket to separate and securely stow paperwork, smaller loose items, or coins.

Full access to the fairing vent open/close switch permits uninterrupted airflow. Premium formed construction provides shape retention, durability, and eliminates the risk of sagging over time, while UV-treated outer vinyl guards against discoloration from prolonged sunlight exposure.

The kit is 23.5 inches wide, 6.375 inches tall and 3 inches deep. It is offered with a price tag of $99.99, and comes with everything you need to install, apart from the tools required. Don’t worry though; you’ll only need a screwdriver and some pliers to finish the hob.

Did I mention it only comes in black? Yep, no tan leather option, but black should fit anything.

Kuryakyn’s website will also provide you a pdf file with installation instruction. The job is very easy, and you can do it yourself during an afternoon along with a couple of beers.
