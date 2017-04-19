smart forfour Gets Special Edition In Shanghai, It's Called Crosstown

autoevolution

19 Apr 2017, 11:44 UTC ·
smart is the name of a brand that is associated with city cars, and you would not be wrong for one second on that assumption.

The latest creation from the brand is a special edition of the forfour, which is called the crosstown, and shows a look of what the marque’s crossovers could look if they were made.

When compared to a regular model, the differences are not that extensive. It comes with a different set of alloy rims, a set of ornaments for the side skirts, and a package of under-body additions to the front and rear bumpers.

You can observe that the result is not a crossover, and you cannot even consider it a “cross” version of the forfour. Fortunately, this is a positive thing here, because it would have been unfortunate to ruin a city car for the sake of transforming it into a small crossover.

As anyone can image, smart will probably launch a crossover and even an SUV in the future, but we are still a few years away from that moment.

Another important point on this brand’s agenda in Shanghai was showing off the Brabus “tailor made” program. The latter’s motto is “Anything is possible,” and this should be translated in the possibility of choosing from thousands of colors for the exterior, many interior shades for the leather on the inside, and sporty combinations for the exterior.

The Brabus personalization line completes the existing offer of optional equipment, which is structured into packages and individual elements.

Daimler has bet a significant amount on smart and its success over the years, and investments had not forgotten this brand, which many believed will fail when it was first introduced on the market.

We are among those who appreciate the existence of smart’s line of cars, but we still cannot envision the need for an SUV or crossover marketed under this name. Who knows, maybe the design and development teams have prepared something that will change our minds.
