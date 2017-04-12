Arnott Shows Off New Motorcycle Onboard Adjustable Air Suspension Kits

Love motorcycle touring? Then you also must love a smooth ride, and Arnott Motorcycle Air Suspension recently released a new video to remind us about its two new solutions that replace stock rear shocks to make your experience feel like riding on a cloud.





The Smooth Ride was specially designed for older, less expensive motorcycles, offering height and air spring adjustability at only $599. At the other end, the Ultimate Ride kit is the top shelf premium performance, comfort, and quality replacement, coming at $1,399.



Both the Ultimate Ride and the Smooth Ride lines of motorcycle air suspension feature Arnott’s TruAIR Technology. This means it’s a true adjustable air suspension, not just simple air cylinders, ‘air-assisted’ devices, or worse, shabby contraptions contrived from automotive part castoffs and sold as cheap cycle shock knockoffs.



Arnott’s Ultimate Ride Motorcycle Air Suspension kits include custom-tuned FOX dampers featuring optional rebound control. The company says its kits are designed to provide a ride far superior to any motorcycle suspension kit available in the marketplace today.



Each kit includes everything needed for a fast and flawless installation including a user manual, fused wiring harness and relay assembly, all necessary tubing, cable ties, fittings, chrome bolt covers, and mounting accessories. Each shock is custom-crafted and rigorously tested in Arnott’s Florida manufacturing facility and is backed by Arnott’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.



This also guarantees that, after installing, they won’t interfere with other parts of the motorcycle model while operating. No wheel scrubbing against the fender will occur in the suspension’s lowest setting, and there will be no additional stress on the transmission components when lifted all the way.



Check out their



