autoevolution

Arnott Shows Off New Motorcycle Onboard Adjustable Air Suspension Kits

 
12 Apr 2017, 13:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Love motorcycle touring? Then you also must love a smooth ride, and Arnott Motorcycle Air Suspension recently released a new video to remind us about its two new solutions that replace stock rear shocks to make your experience feel like riding on a cloud.
Arnott’s Ultimate Ride and Smooth Ride lines of motorcycle air suspension are completely redesigned for numerous model bikes like Harley-Davidson, Honda, Indian, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Victory, and Yamaha.

The Smooth Ride was specially designed for older, less expensive motorcycles, offering height and air spring adjustability at only $599. At the other end, the Ultimate Ride kit is the top shelf premium performance, comfort, and quality replacement, coming at $1,399.

Both the Ultimate Ride and the Smooth Ride lines of motorcycle air suspension feature Arnott’s TruAIR Technology. This means it’s a true adjustable air suspension, not just simple air cylinders, ‘air-assisted’ devices, or worse, shabby contraptions contrived from automotive part castoffs and sold as cheap cycle shock knockoffs.

Arnott’s Ultimate Ride Motorcycle Air Suspension kits include custom-tuned FOX dampers featuring optional rebound control. The company says its kits are designed to provide a ride far superior to any motorcycle suspension kit available in the marketplace today.

Each kit includes everything needed for a fast and flawless installation including a user manual, fused wiring harness and relay assembly, all necessary tubing, cable ties, fittings, chrome bolt covers, and mounting accessories. Each shock is custom-crafted and rigorously tested in Arnott’s Florida manufacturing facility and is backed by Arnott’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

This also guarantees that, after installing, they won’t interfere with other parts of the motorcycle model while operating. No wheel scrubbing against the fender will occur in the suspension’s lowest setting, and there will be no additional stress on the transmission components when lifted all the way.

Check out their website to see what fits your motorcycle, then either buy the kit online or visit your local distributor.

bike accessories bike life custom motorcycle cruiser power cruiser
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78