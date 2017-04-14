This Bike Lock Doesn’t Use A Key, Just Your Smartphone

Riding a bike usually means you can’t carry much stuff with you, this including keys, which usually get to stab you in the leg from the pocket while pedaling. Well, this U-lock will spare you at least one key, as you only need your smartphone to use it.





Starting with its main feature, after pairing your BitLock with the special app on your smartphone, you can simply lock and unlock it by simply pushing a button on either the devices.



The U-lock senses your proximity and connects to your phone instantly, granting you the possibility to unlock it. Moreover, once you stop and lock your bicycle to something, the app will land a pin on the map so you don’t forget where you parked.



Want to allow more people to use your bike? No problem - the BikeLock app features a Groups option so you can add more users who can lock and unlock the device. You can also share the location of the bike with them.



BitLock also maps your ride in the background and provides detailed statistics on how far you pedaled, your average speed, elevation gain, estimated calories burned, and even the amount of CO2 you saved cycling instead of driving a car.



How safe is the BitLock? The manufacturer says the device is made of reinforced, heat-treated, and cut-resistant steel. The shackle has a thickness of 12 mm (0.47 inch), and it's said it cannot be defeated using bolt cutters or hacksaws, which are one of the most common tools bike thieves carry.



Now comes the big question. What if your smartphone is dead or lost? No problem if you initially set up a secret unlocking code from the app. You can input the code in the BitLock device with a sequence of button presses so you can free your ride.



