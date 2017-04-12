Kuryakyn Releases New Harley-Davidson Trailer Hitch

Sometimes, the luggage needed for a trip may exceed the space provided by your Harley-Davidson’s panniers and top box, especially if you’re traveling with your missus. That’s why you can always attach a small trailer or micro-caravan to your bike. All you need is a trailering hitch like these new ones available from Kuryakyn.





The Kuryakyn Receiver hitch comes complete with powder-coated mounting brackets, chrome-plated ball mount, and a matching 1-7/8 inch ball. The brackets and ball mount are made from sturdy forged and welded steel to ensure the required durability.



A unique dual receiver design has been adopted for the ball mount’s construction that engages the mounting brackets vertically on both sides of the rear wheel for maximum structural support.



The ball mount can be installed in either of its two height positions, depending on fender type. When not in use, the ball mount can be easily removed, and the receiver hitch remains hidden for a clean and virtually unnoticeable appearance.



The kit comes at $289.99 and is a bolt-on installation for all 2014-2017



Moving on to the Kuryakyn trailer wiring and relay harness, the kit is available separately to safely and effectively apply the trailer’s lighting load to the battery rather than the bike’s electrical system.



The harnesses use input from the motorcycle to direct power from the battery to the appropriate trailer lighting circuit, thus eliminating the potential to overload stock lighting or other accessories.



You can choose between a 5 Wire Plus 1 or a 4 Wire Plus 1 kits, depending on your configuration (run, brake, right, turn, left turn, ground). Each kit comes with a bonus wire that connects as needed to provide fused 12-volt power t the trailer for compartment lights or keyless entry systems.



