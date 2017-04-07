autoevolution

This Motoscan Adapter Allows You To Diagnose Your Harley-Davidson

 
7 Apr 2017, 14:25 UTC ·
by
Unlike in the automotive industry, where there is a standard OBD plug for diagnosis purposes, motorcycle manufacturers decided to use their own individual ways of getting the same thing done. However, if you own a recent Harley-Davidson, this tool would allow you to check its parameters using a smartphone.
As its name suggests, the Motorscan device connects to your Harley-Davidson acting as an OBD scanner. Then, you connect your smartphone to it, and, using an app, you can read and erase fault codes, view live data parameters, and more.

“A lot of diagnostic tools are bulky, but we wanted to make a tool that can be left in a bike and used every day,” says Alex Leonov, Managing Partner at Smart Vehicle Diagnostics LLC. “We ended up reinventing the OBD adapter when we created the world’s smallest diagnostic device for powersports with a patent-pending design that is guaranteed to fit snugly into a bike’s diagnostic port.”

“To ensure software compatibility with a wide range of Harley-Davidson models, we partnered with EOS Srl, makers of professional motorcycle diagnostics equipment,” he added. “The end result is an easy-to-use tool to monitor your bike’s health daily.”

The Motorscan comes in two versions. First, there’s a 4-pin adapter that was designed to work on most older Harley-Davidson models with 4-pin OBD data link connectors (DLCs) and Delphi ECUs.

Next, is a 6-pin model that works on most modern motorcycles using CAN-Bus 6-pin OBD data link connectors.

All you need to do is purchase the right one for your motorcycle, download the app (available both for iOS and Android in respective app stores), insert the analyzing tool in the socket, connect your phone to it via Bluetooth and start scanning.

Trouble code reports can be saved and even shared via email for a mechanic to interpret later. The only thing that could bugger you is the tool’s price tag of $299.

