SpeedMob Has Massive Discounts On All Arrow Exhausts

If you were looking forward to replace your motorcycle stock exhaust with something sportier, now it’s the time, as SpeedMob announced significant price cuts for the entire Arrow 2017 product line.





“We introduced a Grey Market policy two years ago that essentially states that if a US consumer purchases their exhaust from outside the U.S. it will void the warranty of the Arrow product,” Tim Calhoun, President of SpeedMob, said. “While this aided our dealers, there was a severe price imbalance going on as European dealers begin to flood eBay in droves.”



“We have been working our tails off for two years along with Arrow Special Parts to create a strong solution for the U.S. market. We finally sorted all of this to allow U.S. dealers to compete on an even playing field as it comes to retail pricing so they can sell and service the Arrow brand with confidence. The big winners are Arrow’s customers who will now receive an exceptional price on the championship winning Arrow Exhausts in the U.S. Market.”



For example, the $2,143 Competition Full System for Yamaha YZF 1000 R1/R1M (2015) is now being offered at $1,550. The pack comes with the stainless steel headers, titanium link pipe as well as the titanium Indy Race Silencer.



If you have an R6 from 2012-2016, you can fit it a similar full exhaust system for $1,303 down from the previous $1,705 price tag. The difference here is the end pipe, which is a titanium Race Tech unit.



A half system for a 2015/2016 Yamaha R1 or R1 M was originally offered at $1,259, but you can now have it for $904. And a dual slip-on system for a Ducati Monster 696/796/1100 costs $683, which is $211 less.



These and many more models can be seen and purchased on SpeedMob and Arrow have committed to a new pricing structure for Arrow Exhaust in the U.S. market. This structure will allow U.S. dealers to compete on a more leveled playing field as it comes to retail pricing.“We introduced a Grey Market policy two years ago that essentially states that if a US consumer purchases their exhaust from outside the U.S. it will void the warranty of the Arrow product,” Tim Calhoun, President of SpeedMob, said. “While this aided our dealers, there was a severe price imbalance going on as European dealers begin to flood eBay in droves.”“We have been working our tails off for two years along with Arrow Special Parts to create a strong solution for the U.S. market. We finally sorted all of this to allow U.S. dealers to compete on an even playing field as it comes to retail pricing so they can sell and service the Arrow brand with confidence. The big winners are Arrow’s customers who will now receive an exceptional price on the championship winning Arrow Exhausts in the U.S. Market.”For example, the $2,143 Competition Full System for Yamaha YZF 1000 R1/R1M (2015) is now being offered at $1,550. The pack comes with the stainless steel headers, titanium link pipe as well as the titanium Indy Race Silencer.If you have an R6 from 2012-2016, you can fit it a similar full exhaust system for $1,303 down from the previous $1,705 price tag. The difference here is the end pipe, which is a titanium Race Tech unit.A half system for a 2015/2016 Yamaha R1 or R1 M was originally offered at $1,259, but you can now have it for $904. And a dual slip-on system for a Ducati Monster 696/796/1100 costs $683, which is $211 less.These and many more models can be seen and purchased on SpeedMob ’s official website.