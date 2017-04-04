KTM RC CUP Bikes Get New Clip-on Bars

KTM just announced it has new optional handlebars for its RC CUP motorcycles and we must say they look amazing. Definitely an option you should consider if you’re interested or already own such a machine.





It also comes with a brake cable that can be adjusted according to the required length and adapted throttle cable, and all the necessary mounting components. Also included is a steering stop that decreases the risk of injuries to the hand when the steering angle is reduced.



KTM RC CUP riders will immediately discover a noticeably better front wheel-related “Ready to Race” seat position after installing the handlebar kit, which is designed exclusively for use on track.



In addition to a weight saving of 1 kg compared to the stock equipment, the new kit offers a considerable advantage in serviceability because the handlebars are individually attached with screws.



The handlebar kit, designed and manufactured to the highest standard according to KTM, is available from April 2017 and can be preordered with part number 93802875044. The price for the complete set is €552 in Germany, including VAT.



You can also order some parts individually in case you crash and damage only part of the kit. You can have the handlebar tube, handlebar end cap, or steering stop bracket.



The race-ready



In other words, the bike has all it needs to get down the racing track right out of the box, and the new clip-ons kit will only add more practicality to the original recipe. The handlebar kit is conceived by the KTM Customer Sport Department at Mattighofen and comprises a CNC milled and coated triple clamp, two elaborate, milled, light metal handlebar clamps, and two 260 mm-long aluminum handlebars.It also comes with a brake cable that can be adjusted according to the required length and adapted throttle cable, and all the necessary mounting components. Also included is a steering stop that decreases the risk of injuries to the hand when the steering angle is reduced.KTM RC CUP riders will immediately discover a noticeably better front wheel-related “Ready to Race” seat position after installing the handlebar kit, which is designed exclusively for use on track.In addition to a weight saving of 1 kg compared to the stock equipment, the new kit offers a considerable advantage in serviceability because the handlebars are individually attached with screws.The handlebar kit, designed and manufactured to the highest standard according to KTM, is available from April 2017 and can be preordered with part number 93802875044. The price for the complete set is €552 in Germany, including VAT.You can also order some parts individually in case you crash and damage only part of the kit. You can have the handlebar tube, handlebar end cap, or steering stop bracket.The race-ready KTM RC 390 CUP is sold ready for competition, coming with fully adjustable WP Racing front and rear suspension, Akrapovic exhaust, racing windshield, tail fairing, and belly pan, RC8 R-style throttle assembly, as well as CNC-machined foldable levers and rear sets.In other words, the bike has all it needs to get down the racing track right out of the box, and the new clip-ons kit will only add more practicality to the original recipe.