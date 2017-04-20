2017 Kawasaki Z900 Gets Yoshimura Alpha T Can

Last time Yoshimura put out a new exhaust for Kawasaki was back in February when the company released a Race Series exhaust for the Z650 and Ninja 650
. But now it’s back with a new awesome can for the new Z900 naked.
For 2017, the Kawasaki Z900
went through some big changes, getting a new steel trellis frame to hold the 125 HP
948 cc engine. It also got a new 3.9 kg (8.6 lb) swingarm, ABS
brakes, slipper clutch, adjustable inverted forks, and more aggressive shapes.
But along with all these awesome changes come those that modify the exhaust system to make it compatible with Euro 4 emission regulation. And you know what this means, right? More weight and less cool exhaust sound.
That won’t be a problem anymore, as Yoshimura answers the call for more performance with the Alpha T slip-on, which is available in Works Finish stainless/carbon fiber configuration, complete with carbon fiber heel guard and custom heat shield.
The Alpha T solves both the excessive weight and the sound problems while also providing a 4.5 percent increase in horsepower and 4.2 percent more torque. This, combined with the lower weight almost puts the bike in another class.
Mounting the new slip-on a very simple job and the kit comes with everything you need to do so. Yoshimura also says its Alpha T is 50-state emissions legal and can be had for $549.
But that’s not all as Yoshimura sweetens the pot with a new rear fender elimination kit that cleans up the back of the Z900 through a custom license plate holder and mounting support. It works with the standard signal lights.
The tail tidy kit comes in at $169 but keep in mind that if you plan to ride your bike in the rain, this mod will let water, much, and grit fly off the rear wheel and land on the rear seat or even your back.