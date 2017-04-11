autoevolution

Ducati 1199 Panigale Gets Luxury Cafe Treatment By Ortolani Customs

 
Ducati’s 1199 Panigale is both an astounding track bike and a sexy piece of machinery, if not the best looking sportbike ever. You’d think there’s not much you can do to it in order to make it better, but French customizer Ortolani managed to find a way to totally transform the bike into a unique art piece.
The “1199 Polished Panigale” idea got materialized thanks to a concept illustration made by automotive designer Holographic Hammer, which the Ortolani team tweaked a bit to bring it to reality.

The original Panigale got stripped of its original bodywork to leave place for hand-modeled polished aluminum pieces traditionally made by rolling and hammering the metal over wooden bucks.

And believe it or not, the French garage managed to pack everything that was under the previous bodywork so well, you could swear this machine was born as a naked bike from the factory.

That small shiny gas tank, for example, houses the airbox, fuel pump, and most of the electronics, with the rest being tucked away in that sleek wasp-like tail which comes complete with an integrated brake light and a supple brown leather saddle made by NMB designs.

Ortolani also created a nice belly pan for the lower part for the bike to still remind people of its racing pedigree, with a custom radiator sticking at one end and the double Akrapovic at the other.

The engine itself got cool anodized covers to match the Ohlins USD forks and gets perfectly matched with the contrasting blued titanium exhaust. Its internals also got tweaked, as a set of larger pistons have bumped the power from 195 to 210 horsepower.

Naturally, the braking system followed to be upgraded through 330 mm racing spec carbon ceramic discs, while the heavier stock wheels got swapped with some crazy looking OZ forged rims wrapped in Michelin tires.

Then came a custom headlight, triple tree clamps, handlebar, grips, bar ends, and other bits and bobs that make the “1199 Polished Panigale” one of the coolest Ducati transformations we ever lay eyes upon.
