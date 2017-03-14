Indian Chieftain Gets Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Setup

We all know Indian has its own affair with fine liquor-maker Jack Daniel’s
, having already put out numerous themed bikes. Regarding that, the Chieftain model is the next in line to receive the booze treatment.
Designed in conjunction with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles of Mitchell, S.D., the Limited Edition Jack Daniel’s Indian Chieftain conveys and intimidating presence while maintaining a premium look.
As with previous editions, these special Chieftains
will be individually numbered and customized with a wide array of specially designed parts, all highlighted by a one-of-a-kind white and black crystal paint scheme with charcoal accents inspired by Jack Daniel’s charcoal-mellowing process of course.
A host of Jack Daniel’s “Old No. 7” logos and custom badging are interspersed throughout the bike, including logoed billet driver and passenger floorboards, leather tank pouch, aluminum tank console with motorcycle number, and unique cam, primary and air intake covers.
The crowning detail is a handmade, pure silver Jack Daniel’s horn cover badge, hand-crafted by the team at Montana Silversmith, exclusively developed and produced only for this motorcycle. The bike also carries an inscription of Jack Daniel’s “Bottles and Throttles Don’t Mix” mantra to remind riders that drinking and riding are meant to be done separately.
But the Jack Daniel’s themed parts aren’t the only extras on the new limited edition bikes, as they also come with 19-inch contrast-cut front wheel, open fender, LED lights, power-adjustable windshield, gloss black highway bar, 200-watt premium audio system, and the new Ride Command infotainment system.
Only 100 such motorcycles will be made and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Specific motorcycle numbers may not be reserved, so you should go pay your Indian dealership a visit and ask for the deal.
Indian Motorcycle’s collaboration with Jack Daniel’s started in 2016 with the custom Springfield and Chief Vintage models in celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the renowned distillery. All the 150 available units got sold in only eight hours.