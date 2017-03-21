These Are The Indian Project Chieftain Contest Winners

As we reported a while back, Indian Motorcycle put out a contest
where authorized dealerships had to build a custom Chieftain cruiser on a budget while using at least three genuine Indian accessories to enter. Well, it ended and here are the winners.
“The collection of unbelievable customs that were produced for ‘Project Chieftain’ are a powerful testament to the significant customization capabilities of the Chieftain platform
,” said Gary Gray, Indian Motorcycle Product Director. “It’s always such a pleasure to see the creativity and craftsmanship of our dealers, while showcasing for the rider how far one can go to make our bikes more personal to them.”
The Tequila Sunset Chieftain
got the first place according to the jury. The bike was built by Hollister Powersports from California. The bike features a 23-inch custom front wheel, stretched front fender, raked triple trees, custom gold metallic paint, custom made side covers, and custom air cleaners.
Patriotism got the second place, with the American Proud built by Coastal Indian Motorcycle grabbing enough attention with its custom flag-livery. Apart from that, the cruiser got a custom seat and front wheel.
Indian Motorcycle of Central Massachusetts’ Barnstorm got the third place using mods that elevate the aspects of the Chieftain performance platform. Power output was increased through new cams, intake, and a handmade stainless steel exhaust.
Those, paired with aggressive styling, stunt-inspired bars, and controls, bring the bike to a new level of comfort, ability, and aesthetics.
Project Chieftain kicked off on October 10, 2016, with the entry period closing on January 13, 2017. Fans voted online for eleven finalists during a two-week period from February 1-15, and the three winning bikes were on display during Daytona Bike Week. The dealers took home cash prizes of $20,000 for first place, $10,000 for second place and $5,000 for third place.
Baggers with an undeniable presence, the 2017 Indian Chieftain and Chieftain Dark Horse are powered by the Thunder Stroke 111 engine and feature a 100-Watt premium audio system, TPMS
, ABS
, fairing with integrated driving lights and power windshield, cruise control, remote locking hard bags, keyless ignition, and much more.