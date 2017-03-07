2018 Hesketh Valiant SC Is Your Luxury Supercharged Bomber Cruiser

autoevolution
If you’re looking to spend big on a motorcycle that’s both rare and extremely awesome, look no further than Hesketh’s new Valiant SC - a supercharged 2,100 cc retro-inspired bomber.
Preceding this beast of a motorcycle was the Hesketh 24, introduced two years ago, with its name stemming from the company’s Formula One car number of James Hunt in the 70s. It was powered by a 1,950cc V-twin cranking 125 horsepower, and was limited to 24 units.

However, the company decided that’s not nearly enough for a custom-made power-cruiser, so it came up with the new Valiant SC. The SC, as you may have discovered already, stands for Supercharged. But that’s not all.

The engine has been further enlarged to 2,100cc and got tweaked by TTS Performance. Add the Rotrex supercharger, and the final output raises to a staggering 210 horsepower at 5,550 rpm and 295 Nm (217 lb-ft) of torque at 3,000 rpm.

This mammoth of an engine is held by a double-cradle Chromoly steel frame which has an aluminum extruded box section swing arm that also serves as an oil tank. The suspension comes from Ohlins and K-Tech at the front, while the rear is controlled by a K-Tech Razor.

Stopping this locomotive is a Hesketh billet 12-piston system at the front and a Beringer 4-piston one at the rear. There are also numerous Rizoma parts along with that custom-made fuel tank and minimalistic body to complete the look.

Thought this thing would be light? Well, that big lump in the middle is responsible for giving the bike a dry weight of 239 kg (527 lb). The huge amount of torque should compensate for that, but we can’t really tell if it will be a corner-carver.

Hesketh sais the new Valiant SC will be available in summer 2018 with an anticipated retail price of £50,000 (about €57,700 or $61,000 at current rates).
