autoevolution

Ex-Mayor Drifts Ferrari In a Russian Mall, He Says It Was in Honor of an Artist

 
11 Apr 2017, 12:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
A video that showed a Ferrari California doing donuts and mild drifts through a shopping center accumulated over 340,000 views on YouTube in just three days since it was published.
Its story was revealed on a Russian website, where it was explained that the entire film was a “performance” in honor of an artist, Marina Abramovic. She is a Yugoslavia-born performance artist, and she has been described as the “grandmother of performance art.”

It is fair to note that the film was not shot on the birthday of the artist, and that she had nothing to do with drifting. Instead, she focused on a different type of art, which was turned into a career that has spanned over three decades.

The clip was first published on the website of the “360” TV channel, which portrayed images from surveillance cameras and a few images shot at floor level in the Viasna shopping center.

It was claimed that the incident depicted below took place about 10 minutes before the mall was closed, so almost all of the visitors had left, and nobody was in danger.

The clip shows guards attempting to stop the driver from doing donuts in a mall, but it looks like he stopped because the stunts seemed enough. It was later announced that the driver of the Ferrari California was Alexander Donskoi, who the Russians at Auto.Mail.Ru identified as the former mayor of Arkhangelsk.

This is not clear if it was supposed to be a publicity stunt for the politician’s career, or just an attempt at making a viral video. Regardless of the motivation behind this celebratory donut session, we cannot help but wonder if anyone takes this Top Gear-inspired video for granted.

If this would have been a compilation made by merging several videos from security footage, the video had a shot of being legitimate. Instead, this appears to be a scripted moment that was carefully timed. The driver was not fined in any way, and the officials of the shopping center do not seem bothered by the idea. Do not try this at home.

Ferrari Drift drifting lol art Russia Ferrari California
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85