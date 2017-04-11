Ex-Mayor Drifts Ferrari In a Russian Mall, He Says It Was in Honor of an Artist

A video that showed a Ferrari California
doing donuts and mild drifts through a shopping center accumulated over 340,000 views on YouTube in just three days since it was published.
Its story was revealed on a Russian website, where it was explained that the entire film was a “performance” in honor of an artist, Marina Abramovic. She is a Yugoslavia-born performance artist, and she has been described as the “grandmother of performance art
.”
It is fair to note that the film was not shot on the birthday of the artist, and that she had nothing to do with drifting
. Instead, she focused on a different type of art, which was turned into a career that has spanned over three decades.
The clip was first published on the website of the “360” TV channel, which portrayed images from surveillance cameras and a few images shot at floor level in the Viasna shopping center.
It was claimed that the incident depicted below took place about 10 minutes before the mall was closed, so almost all of the visitors had left, and nobody was in danger.
The clip shows guards attempting to stop the driver from doing donuts in a mall, but it looks like he stopped because the stunts seemed enough. It was later announced that the driver of the Ferrari
California was Alexander Donskoi, who the Russians at Auto.Mail.Ru
identified as the former mayor of Arkhangelsk.
This is not clear if it was supposed to be a publicity stunt for the politician’s career, or just an attempt at making a viral video. Regardless of the motivation behind this celebratory donut session, we cannot help but wonder if anyone takes this Top Gear-inspired video for granted.
If this would have been a compilation made by merging several videos from security footage, the video had a shot of being legitimate. Instead, this appears to be a scripted moment that was carefully timed. The driver was not fined in any way, and the officials of the shopping center do not seem bothered by the idea. Do not try this at home.