Norton Signs Multimillion Deal To Ramp Up V4 Production

If you go for the full-carbon setup, the V4 tips the scale at 179 kg (394.6 lb) dry, and if you also get the optional full titanium racing exhaust, the number lowers to 171 kg (377 lb). “Having developed and pre-sold a huge number of bikes, we needed the funding to be readily available to pay for tooling, stock and people to allow production to move from 40 bikes per month to in excess of 130 bikes with effect from summer 2017,” said Stuart Garner, CEO Norton Motorcycles.Currently, Norton is manufacturing about 450 motorcycles per year in its Donington Hall facility, but if the new fundings will aid in reaching the numbers predicted by Garner, the factory will put out over 1,500 motorcycles.Norton’s latest motorcycle is the legendary V4 , coming in SS and RR variants for 2017. Designed and made in Derby, the new models are fitted with hand-built aluminum frames, claimed to be inspired by the one used on the SG5 TT racing bike.Both motorcycles wear full carbon fiber bodywork, which can be had in either bare look or chrome finish. The top SS version comes with carbon fiber rims as well, along with a fully adjustable Ohlins NIX30 fork and a TTXGP custom rear shock.Stopping power is assured by two 330 mm discs up front and a 245 mm one at the back which are clamped by Brembo calipers. The fuel tank is a special thing too, being made of carbon fiber reinforced with Kevlar and having a special chemical coating sprayed inside to meet fuel resistance standards.Other features include a six-axis inertial measurement unit, multi-setting traction control, launch control, anti-wheelie system, adjustable engine braking, different riding modes, cruise control, and both-way quick shifter.If you go for the full-carbon setup, the V4 tips the scale at 179 kg (394.6 lb) dry, and if you also get the optional full titanium racing exhaust, the number lowers to 171 kg (377 lb).