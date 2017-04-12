autoevolution

Norton Signs Multimillion Deal To Ramp Up V4 Production

 
12 Apr 2017, 14:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
British motorcycle manufacturer Norton has signed a deal with Santander Corporate & Commercial in order to increase its production from the current 40 bikes per month to about 130 starting this summer.
“Having developed and pre-sold a huge number of bikes, we needed the funding to be readily available to pay for tooling, stock and people to allow production to move from 40 bikes per month to in excess of 130 bikes with effect from summer 2017,” said Stuart Garner, CEO Norton Motorcycles.

Currently, Norton is manufacturing about 450 motorcycles per year in its Donington Hall facility, but if the new fundings will aid in reaching the numbers predicted by Garner, the factory will put out over 1,500 motorcycles.

Norton’s latest motorcycle is the legendary V4, coming in SS and RR variants for 2017. Designed and made in Derby, the new models are fitted with hand-built aluminum frames, claimed to be inspired by the one used on the SG5 TT racing bike.

Both motorcycles wear full carbon fiber bodywork, which can be had in either bare look or chrome finish. The top SS version comes with carbon fiber rims as well, along with a fully adjustable Ohlins NIX30 fork and a TTXGP custom rear shock.

Stopping power is assured by two 330 mm discs up front and a 245 mm one at the back which are clamped by Brembo calipers. The fuel tank is a special thing too, being made of carbon fiber reinforced with Kevlar and having a special chemical coating sprayed inside to meet fuel resistance standards.

Other features include a six-axis inertial measurement unit, multi-setting traction control, launch control, anti-wheelie system, adjustable engine braking, different riding modes, cruise control, and both-way quick shifter.

If you go for the full-carbon setup, the V4 tips the scale at 179 kg (394.6 lb) dry, and if you also get the optional full titanium racing exhaust, the number lowers to 171 kg (377 lb).
norton v4 Norton sportbike bike industry
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our SUZUKI Testdrives:

2015 Suzuki Vitara68
SUZUKI Jimny51
Suzuki SX4 S-Cross64