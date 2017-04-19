Get Discount Tickets For AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Show

autoevolution

The American Motorcyclists Association (AMA) Vintage Motorcycle Days should definitely be on your to-visit list this year. If you decided to attend the show, the organizers have announced the tickets are already available, and early birds also get a discount.
The event is scheduled for July 7-9 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, and you can already purchase $10 discounted tickets through May 1. AMA members get a $15 ticket discount through June 5, which is an additional $5 off the early bird discount.

“We invite all motorcyclists to join us at another amazing AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days,” said AMA Chief Operations Officer Jeff Massey. “AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is recognized as one of the country’s premier motorcycling festivals, celebrating the illustrious history of motorcycling in this country."

The AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days features vintage motorcycle racing, bike shows, seminars, demo rides, live music, the American Motor Dome Wall of Death, a swap meet with around 1,000 independent vendors and more.

“The sheer size of this event and the excitement of the people attending are energizing,” Massey said. “You can spend three days here and still not experience everything that’s available.”

You can get your tickets from midohio or at the gate. A weekend pass is $60, a single-day admission for Friday or Saturday goes for $40, while a single-day admission for Sunday is $35, and kids under 12 years get in for free if accompanied by an adult.

If you plan on staying the whole weekend, the site offers enough space for tent camping and motorhomes.

Begun in 1990, the event has been held at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course since 1995. The track and its surrounding grounds are a superb location for the event, accommodating road racing, trials, hare scrambles and motocross, in addition to a full slate of noncompetition events.
