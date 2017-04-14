Custom Motorcycles Are Welcomed At AIMExpo 2017

If you love custom motorcycles, then this year’s American International Motorcycle Expo (AIMExpo
) is the place you might want to put on the list. The organizers announced the return of the highly popular Custom Culture Pavilion, designed to attract young enthusiasts and provide an exhibit area for aftermarket producers.
For the third year, AIMExpois hosting the Championship of the Americas (CofA) bike build-off, an AMD World Championship of Custom Bike Building qualifying event. With each passing year, the bikes continue to impress the people attending the show, and last year was no exception.
In addition to the established Freestyle, Street Custom, Retro Custom, and Performance Custom classes, new awards will now be given to the best bobber, cafe, chopper, and tracker that “trended” across social media.
Apart from the CofA bike build-off, the Custom
Culture Pavilion will feature exhibitors that have already made a name in the custom lifestyle. Skidmark Garage, a 10,000 square-feet community motorcycle garage in Cleveland, will host the Skidmark Garage Showcase & Lounge, providing an engaging area of builders and attendees to mingle, take photos and share dreams.
The “Artisan Row” will also showcase talents of this industry. Craftsmen and craftswomen from a variety of fields including photography, tattooing, leather working, pinstriping, metal working, and even more will be attending there.
“Custom Culture at AIMExpo fulfills a request from the industry for an area where traditional V-Twin and newer genre custom products can be showcased,”
said Bob Kay, Custom Culture Director. “It is quickly becoming one of the show’s highest traffic areas as we continue to develop and define what it means to be a part of the custom culture in 2017.”
The custom bike event will unfold this September 21-24 at the Greater-Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets can be purchased online and a one-day pass costs $14 for an adult and $7 for kids aged 11-15.