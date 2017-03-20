Bentley Tests 2019 Flying Spur Using Porsche Panamera-Based Mule

Porsche and Bentley
are going to share several parts in the future, and their number will be significantly higher than what someone might encounter today.
The part sharing scheme within the Volkswagen Group is nothing unfamiliar to the fans of the corporation, and it will involve building a Bentley with Porsche parts. There’s nothing wrong with that if you ask us, and the carmaker's customers are not expected to mind.
One of the elements that will be shared by the two brands will be the MSB platform, which will be called MSB-F for the variant that is employed by Porsche and its "cousins" in Crewe. Porsche has already launched the new Panamera with the MSB base, but the "winged B" is currently developing the 2019 Flying Spur with a mule based on the Panamera.
It is evident that the Panamera body
is employed as "a mule" because the German four-door has an extended wheelbase, which has led to unusual shapes for the rear doors.
While the metal components were easily stretched, the same could not be done for the rear windows. That is why the car has blacked out rear windows, which are plastic components meant to conceal both the interior and their role.
The parts sharing scheme between Bentley and Porsche will not end with the MSB platform, as the British model is expected to get several other components from the German brand. Expect to see more prototypes of the next Flying Spur
in the future, as the next-generation car should reach showrooms by 2019.
Our spy photographers
have observed another interesting aspect of this prototype. As you can see if you look at the rims, a name has been written on them. They write “B. Wallbank,” and it is believed that the writing refers to Bradley Wallbank, the Vehicle Dynamics Engineers for the next-generation Bentley Continental GT
.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with the Bentley
brand, the Flying Spur is the sedan version of the Continental GT, and the latter is already undergoing tests to prepare its production version.